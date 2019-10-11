Upcoming boy group Only One Of to participate in new idol dating program 'Unlocking Love'

Up and coming boy group Only One Of will be participating in a revolutionary idol dating show!

'Unlocking Love' is an 8-episode reality TV show produced by CJ E&M. Each episode will be aired globally on Tuesdays at 8 PM through Mnet's Youtube channel. The first and second episodes have been aired starting October 1st, and those 2 episodes have already gained great feedback from fans.



The main concept of the program focuses on breaking the implicit rule of dating prohibition among idol groups by proceeding to arrange blind dates between idols on the program. This new type of reality program is highly expected to be differentiated from general idol reality shows, and each episode will actively get fans to engage through Youtube or Twitter.

Check out the links below for episodes 1 and 2 and stay tuned for more updates!