Former Sechkies member Kang Sung Hoon implies that he'll be hosting a fan meeting soon amidst continuing controversies

Former Sechkies member Kang Sung Hoon will be hosting a free fan meeting.

He posted the announcement on his official Instagram page on October 11th stating:

"Hello. This is Kang Sung Hoon. As 2019 comes to an end, I want to return my fans' thoughts by making a place to spend time with you. I want to have a meaningful time with my fans who have waited for me and trusted in me to the end. I hope you spend this time with me as preciously as the time you spent with me in the past. The free fan meeting will take place on November 30th at 6pm. We are working to reserve a concert space so I hope more people come to participate. Future announcements will be determined."





Kang Sung Hoon as recently been enveloped in a number of scandals that led to his departure from his group as well as criticism over selling gifts that were given to him by fans. What are your thoughts?



