TWICE win #1 + Performances from October 4th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's 'Music Bank in Gangneung' special, Seo Sung Hyuk debuted with "good night, my dear", ONEUS came back with "Lit", Jung Se Woon returned with "When it Rains", Jang Woo Hyuk made a comeback with "Weekand", Baek Ji Young returned with "We", PurpleBeck came back with "Dream Line", and Kang Si Won returned with "Passionate Love".

As for the winners, TWICE and AKMU were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "Feel Special". Congrats to TWICE!



Other artists who performed include TWICE, Seventeen, Red Velvet, NCT Dream, LABOUM, CLC, Saturday, TEEN TEEN, and Rocket Punch.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



===

DEBUT: Seo Sung Hyuk



==

COMEBACK: ONEUS



==

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon



==

COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk



==

COMEBACK: Baek Ji Young



==

COMEBACK: PurpleBeck



==

COMEBACK: Kang Si Won



===

TWICE



==

Seventeen



==

Red Velvet



==

NCT Dream



==

LABOUM



==

CLC



==

Saturday



==

TEEN TEEN



==

Rocket Punch



===

