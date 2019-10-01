14

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

T-ARA's Jiyeon is teasing for a solo comeback in November

AKP STAFF


Hold on to your wigs because T-ARA's Jiyeon's preparing to bring some music to your years.

This OG idol has been through many trials and tribulations throughout her career, and it seems like she'll be returning to the stage after pursuing careers in the acting field. 

Her comeback will mark her tenth anniversary since debut, stating "I will prepare special events, including bowling. The members still see each other and contact each other often. We're like family." 

The solo comeback will drop at the end of November. Stay tuned for more updates. 

  1. Jiyeon
1 1,371 Share 82% Upvoted

0

its_queenbee41 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Jiyeon ... Fighting!

Share
SuperM
SUPERM reveals more charismatic MV stills
3 hours ago   8   3,606
SuperM
SUPERM reveals more charismatic MV stills
3 hours ago   8   3,606

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND