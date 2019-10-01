T-ARA's Jiyeon is teasing for a solo comeback in November



Hold on to your wigs because T-ARA's Jiyeon's preparing to bring some music to your years.

This OG idol has been through many trials and tribulations throughout her career, and it seems like she'll be returning to the stage after pursuing careers in the acting field.

Her comeback will mark her tenth anniversary since debut, stating "I will prepare special events, including bowling. The members still see each other and contact each other often. We're like family."

The solo comeback will drop at the end of November. Stay tuned for more updates.

