Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Section TV' reports that Ahn Jae Hyun has been staying isolated while on the set of 'People With Flaws'



The aftermath of the Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun divorce scandal has led to some regrettable consequences for both stars, especially Ahn Jae Hyun. 


'Section TV' reported on October 3rd that Ahn Jae Hyun has been spending time alone while on set on his most recent drama 'People With Flaws'. The actor has left the cast of 'Journey To The West'. On the other hand, Goo Hye Sun has been busy, releasing a new song and a book in the midst of the scandal. Netizens are expressing their concern for Ahn Jae Hyun after this recent report, stating: 


"Oh I'm worried that his depression is getting worse. I hope the people around him take care of him more."

"If he's not an idiot, he won't interact with women after all that's happened to him."

"Shivers. How can Goo Hye Sun just act like nothing's wrong after doing this to him."

What do you think? 

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
3

hallepop37 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I just hope he can find some happiness after all of this. He had his name dragged through the mud and this whole situation can't be good for him mentally and emotionally. It sucks how his soon to be ex-wife is acting like she didn't do anything wrong, she created a narrative that made him look like the bad guy. He's put himself in isolation and it sucks because he has such a good personality too.

3

Dumbuya_Isatou277 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

am always here for you..you deserve the best..good things will surely come your way..just hang in there

