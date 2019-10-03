Rapper PALOALTO apologizes for rude response to fan

Rapper PALOALTO apologized for rudely responding to a fan on social media.



On October 2, PALOALTO posted on Instagram, "Two days ago, a fan posted, 'Gain strength, hyung,' on my feed, and I responded unpleasantly to the comment. That person was sending me a message with a good intention, but because I'm lacking, I hurt him in response. I sincerely apologize to him. Two days have already passed, but I'll make up for what I'm lacking to those I made uncomfortable after seeing that comment."

The rapper has been under fire for making a rude comment to a fan. The fan stated, "PALOALTO hyung, gain strength," and PALOALTO responded, "You don't have to tell me to gain strength. I'm living and eating well, so stop telling me to gain strength."





