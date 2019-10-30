5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

TVXQ's Changmin meets up with SHINee's Minho during break from military service

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Changmin met up with Minho during the SHINee member's break from his military service.

Changmin and Minho are known to be good friends and SM Entertainment labelmates, and it looks like Minho made sure to take time to hang out with the TVXQ member. On October 30, Changmin shared the photo below on Instagram with the message, "So gallant," adding an adorable thumbs up and green heart.

Fans were also happy to see Minho doing well as he's currently serving in the Marines. His discharge is set for November 15, 2020.

Stay tuned for updates on Changmin and Minho!

View this post on Instagram

늠름하다 참..👍💚

A post shared by @ changmin88 on

  1. SHINee
  2. Minho
  3. TVXQ
  4. Changmin
2 652 Share 83% Upvoted

0

pink-aca184 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Changmin is really close to everyone. Glad to see them together. 😍😍

Share

0

Dumbuya_Isatou456 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

That's so sweet...visuals

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND