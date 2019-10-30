TVXQ's Changmin meets up with SHINee's Minho during break from military service

TVXQ's Changmin met up with Minho during the SHINee member's break from his military service.



Changmin and Minho are known to be good friends and SM Entertainment labelmates, and it looks like Minho made sure to take time to hang out with the TVXQ member. On October 30, Changmin shared the photo below on Instagram with the message, "So gallant," adding an adorable thumbs up and green heart.



Fans were also happy to see Minho doing well as he's currently serving in the Marines. His discharge is set for November 15, 2020.



Stay tuned for updates on Changmin and Minho!