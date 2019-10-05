21

Posted by olmal

Netizens LOL at Taemin's meme for 'POV from lost AirPods in a sidewalk grate'

SM Entertainment's innovative new super K-Pop boy group SuperM has finally made their debut with their 1st mini-album 'SuperM' and title track 'Jopping' on October 4 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, a fan uploaded this gif of Taemin from the music video with the caption, "The ultimate point of view from lost Airpods in a sidewalk grate". This has quickly become a meme and netizens are loving it. 

Some netizen comments include: "Taemin, you should just get a new pair at this point", "This is so relatable lol""How did you come up with such ingenious caption?".

Dropping AirPods in a subway or sidewalk grate would be anyone's worst AirPod nightmare, so a lot of people are relating to this meme. Leave comments below if you also had a good chuckle! 

Hip_Hoppity_kpop25 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Glad to see wonders of Bored Netizens :)

Eunbean1,169 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

avengers of kpoop =))) even rookies had better accomplishments than them (on youtube at least: ITZY, EVERGLOW, TXT, CHERRY BULLET etc)

