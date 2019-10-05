Actress Kim Sung Ryung warns the side effects of an eye mask

Former Miss Korea and an actress Kim Sung Ryung warns fans of the side effects of an eye mask. On October 5, the actress posted on her Instagram of her picture with harsh rashes around her eye area.

In the caption she wrote, "I fell asleep for five hours with the mask on. It says you should leave the mask on for 15 to 30 minutes, but I didn't expect my simple mistake to bring this harsh consequence on my skin. Last night, I even had swollen eyes making me look very scary like a monster. This is after I went to the hospital getting shots, meds, and an ointment. I'm sorry I can't look better for my first performance in Ulsan for the play 'Misery'. Everyone, please abide by the instruction."



