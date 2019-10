Jin Hua revealed that he thinks his wife Ham So Won looks like the famous actress Fan Bing Bing.

The couple appeared on the October 22nd broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife' where viewers saw Jin Hua's mom go into a transformation to look like Fan Bing Bing. When the panelists remarked that Ham So Won looked similar to Fan Bing Bing, Lee Hwi Jae asked Jin Hua: "Who is prettier?" he stated "Both", resulting in Ham So Won's jealousy.