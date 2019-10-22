Infinity Challenge PD Kim Tae Ho compares Yoo Jae Suk to charcoal

'Infinity Challenge' PD Kim Tae Ho made people laugh with his wit on tvN's 'You Quiz On The Block'.

He appeared via phone call on the October 22nd broadcast. When Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Sae Ho brought him on a phone call, where he said Yoo Jae Suk was a "man like a cold briquette. He lights himself on fire like a match to a briquette." The witty phrase was used to describe Yoo Jae Suk's ability to help other people to be funny on camera as well. This caused Yoo Jae Suk to react in awe to the unique and witty compliment.





With talks of the comeback of the famous variety challenge 'Infinity Challenge' and speculation, fans are excited and looking forward to the reunification of the two for the show to come back in the future.