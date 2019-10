Jackson and Kim Chung Ha will be on 88rising's upcoming album titled 'Head In The Clouds 2'.

The popular music label and media company recently uploaded a cinematic trailer teasing the tracks on the album and it's bound to be epic! Chung Ha's newest song with Rich Brian titled "These Nights" will be a part of the compilation as well as a number of songs from Jackson.

The album is set to release on October 11th. Check out the trailer below!