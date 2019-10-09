Han Seo Hee asks people to write fanfics about her and girlfriend Jung Da Eun

Han Seo Hee is definitely good at getting attention, and her offhanded and casual comment regarding her newest relationship caused a lot of netizen buzz.

The former YG trainee who is tied to both T.O.P and B.I's drug use scandals recently admitted to being in a relationship with model Jung Dae Eun. She went on to reveal some messages on Instagram that are now deleted, and stated in the caption:

"please write fanfics about us."





It seems like her offhanded comments indicate that she's living her best life regardless of the troubles fallen on her.