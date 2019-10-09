Han Seo Hee asks people to write fanfics about her and girlfriend Jung Da Eun

7

Han Seo Hee is definitely good at getting attention, and her offhanded and casual comment regarding her newest relationship caused a lot of netizen buzz.

The former YG trainee who is tied to both T.O.P and B.I's drug use scandals recently admitted to being in a relationship with model Jung Dae Eun. She went on to reveal some messages on Instagram that are now deleted, and stated in the caption: 

"please write fanfics about us." 


It seems like her offhanded comments indicate that she's living her best life regardless of the troubles fallen on her. 

Kirsty_Louise7,537 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I wish AKP would stop posting about her, she's desperate for attention and people keep giving it to her.

vixxenken91 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

lmaoooo tf

