The IZ*ONE girls have transformed into elegant queens for their next release 'BLOOM*IZ' and members Eunbi, Chaeyeon, and Minju are proving that they're the queens of visuals.

The girls rock elegant styling and simple make up looks that highlight their gorgeous visuals. Fans can't wait to see more of the group's new concept as more teasers roll in.

Check out the rest of the images below. Are you excited for IZ*ONE's comeback?