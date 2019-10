Fall definitely means sweater weather and warm colors. Hwa Sa and AOMG producer Woogie are taking our autumn moods to another level with a new teaser for their upcoming collaboration track "Inside Fall."

The two make a striking pair as they pose in golden lighting and rock dark-toned clothing. The aesthetic teaser image is one of the first of many snippets fans get to peek at before the release on October 11th.

Are you ready for their comeback? Stay tuned for more updates.