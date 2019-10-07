Ahn Jae Hyun smiles for a picture with Oh Yeon Seo while attending a script reading for 'Humans With Flaws'

Ahn Jae Hyun is hard at work on the set of 'People With Flaws'.

Despite recent news reports that the actor is seemingly staying alone and avoiding people on set, it seems like he's still trying his best and was spotted participating in the script reading and posing for a quick shot with Oh Yeon Seo, whom his former wife Goo Hye Sun accused him of cheating on her with.

Netizens have been commenting on the news reports saying:

"I can feel that his heart is heavy. His face looks dark."

"I hope he can laugh and film in happiness."

"It's amazing how he can still work in the midst of all of this."

