15

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Ahn Jae Hyun smiles for a picture with Oh Yeon Seo while attending a script reading for 'Humans With Flaws'

AKP STAFF

Ahn Jae Hyun is hard at work on the set of 'People With Flaws'.

Despite recent news reports that the actor is seemingly staying alone and avoiding people on set, it seems like he's still trying his best and was spotted participating in the script reading and posing for a quick shot with Oh Yeon Seo, whom his former wife Goo Hye Sun accused him of cheating on her with. 

Netizens have been commenting on the news reports saying: 

"I can feel that his heart is heavy. His face looks dark."

"I hope he can laugh and film in happiness."

"It's amazing how he can still work in the midst of all of this."

What do you think?

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
10 5,972 Share 71% Upvoted

3

ad19572 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

Wish this drama's ratings be good ! I'm sure that all the team's members were working hard and no one has the right to even try to destroy their work. But we all know that there are selfish persons who don't care about the others's work, as time as there is a chance to destroy and get some attention for themself

Share

1 more reply

1

townmew338 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Smile? That's no smile. He looks so tired and drained

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND