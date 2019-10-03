3

Ha Sung Woon to partner up with hit producer Yoon Sang for 1st 'Fever Music 2019' project single

HOTSHOT member/solo artist Ha Sung Woon will be teaming up with hit producer Yoon Sang for part 1 of 'Fever Music 2019'.

Set for release this October 5 at 6 PM KST, the first single of this year's 'Fever Music 2019' project series will be "Dream of a Dream", composed and produced by Yoon Sang and sung by Ha Sung Woon. The single deals with the concept of "Taking on a challenge".

Meanwhile, 'Fever Music 2019' is an annual music and culture festival hosted by NCSoft. This year, the music and e-sport festival 'Fever Festival' will take place on October 27, featuring performing artists like EXO-SC, AB6IX, Ha Sung Woon, MAMAMOO, Celeb Five, etc. 

