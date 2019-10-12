Former figure skater Yuna Kim shows off supportive frienship with the bride at Kangnam & former Olympic medalist Lee Sang Hwa's wedding

Singer Kangnam and former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa held their private wedding ceremony on October 12 and were showered with love and support from family, friends, and acquaintances, including those in the entertainment and sports industries.



Legendary figure skater Yuna Kim was one of them. Yuna Kim and Lee Sang Hwa go way back, being friends since they were trainees long before the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

In other news, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa first met while filming for SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' back in September of last year. After going public with their relationship in March of this year, the couple announced their marriage plans a few months later in August. The couple is set to head off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.





Take a glimpse of the beautiful ceremony below and big congratulations to the newlyweds!

