We In The Zone release 2nd mini album 'Weeee!' tracklist

Rookie boy group We In The Zone has released a tracklist for their upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Weeee!'. 

The group's first comeback release since their debut with self-titled mini album 'We In The Zone' earlier this year, 'Weeee!' is set to contain a total of 4 all-new tracks including "Fly Up", title track "Loveade", "Feeling Like Feeling" (literal translation), and "Call Me". Which of these songs are you looking forward to the most?

Stay tuned for We In The Zone's full comeback, coming up on October 30 at 6 PM KST. 

Their first album was surprisingly good, had some bops.

