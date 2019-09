According to The Black Label on September 11, hit producer/song-writer Joe Rhee will be making his solo artist debut!

Joe Rhee will be debuting under the stage name Vince some time soon, joining The Black Label's artists like Zion.T, Anda, Jeon So Mi, and more. The composer and producer is well-known for numerous hits like WINNER's "Ah Yeah", iKON's "Killing Me", G-Dragon's "Super Star", Sunmi's "Gashina", etc.

Best of luck to Vince on his upcoming debut!