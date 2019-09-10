TEEN TEEN suit up as daring pilots in main MV teaser for their debut

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming trio TEEN TEEN is suiting up to fly off into wonderland, in their latest MV teaser!

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, TEEN TEEN will be debuting this September 18 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Very, On Top' and title track "It's On Me". The boys plan on capturing fans' hearts worldwide with their youthful charms and a refreshing, upbeat teen pop sound, a snippet of which you can catch in their MV teaser above!

What do you think of TEEN TEEN's debut concept so far?