Super Junior's Kyuhyun talks about the difficulties of hosting music variety show 'Fall in Love with Music'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun talked about the difficulties of hosting music variety show 'Fall in Love with Music'.



As previously reported, 'Fall in Love with Music' will follow two people who only communicate by voice until they meet in person for the first time at their duet performance. Kyuhyun will be hosting the show, while Yoon Sang, Sung Si Kyung, and Gummy will be featuring as judges and 'Heart Makers', who'll oversee the couples' chemistry and music skills.



At the press conference for XtvN's 'Fall in Love with Music' on September 19, Kyuhyun commented, "I've done a lot of variety shows recently, but the people chosen as the 'Heart Makers' are people I can't access so there was some difficulty. I feel it today too. I'm the MC, but I end up constantly looking at my sunbaenims." He added, "I felt a lot of pressure, but one thing that's a relief is that the results are not up to me. It's a relief I don't have to be the bad guy. Even when I see it, only lovable people appeared on the show."



'Fall in Love with Music' is airing on September 20 at 7:40 PM KST. Do you think you'll watch?