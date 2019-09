BTS's RM is celebrating his 24th birthday and ARMYs all over the world are celebrating by taking over Twitter!

Fans are congratulating the popular idol star and have taken over 6 of the top 10 trending hashtags worldwide including #HappyBirthdayNamjoon, #OurJooniverse, #MoonchildDay, #HappyBirthdayRM, Joonie, and Kim Namjoon.









Happy birthday to RM!