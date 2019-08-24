Song Yu Vin and Kim So Hee take to social media to apologize to fans after former relationship revealed

Song Yu Vin and Kim So Hee have both taken to Instagram to personally address fans after news that they were formerly an item surfaced earlier that day.



Early on August 24 KST, an image of the two idols kissing began to spread online, and as a result, it was officially confirmed that the two used to date while both under the same agency, but actually broke up roughly a year ago.



In Song Yu Vin's note to fans, he expressed that he had gotten closer to Kim So Hee during a time where he was struggling to achieve his dream to become a singer, adding that the two often relied on each other and gave each other strength during difficult times. However, they eventually went back to a work acquaintance relationship.



"Whoever leaked the picture, the reason they leaked it, or how they leaked it, I don't hold it against them," he continued. "I simply want to express that I am really sorry to the fans who looked at that picture and were angered and the people around me who care about me. I am also sincerely apologizing to Kim Kook Heon hyung and Kim So Hee noona, who are have suffered a lot of harm because of me."



Kim So Hee also sent a similar message to fans, explaining that the two supported and comforted one another through a difficult time in their lives, dated, and then eventually returned to becoming just close work friends.





"I am so embarrassed by the photo that was spread through unknown methods," Kim So Hee wrote. "I am really sorry for causing worry to the many fans who support me through this incident."



