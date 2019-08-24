Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst

Song Yu Vin and Kim So Hee take to social media to apologize to fans after former relationship revealed

Song Yu Vin and Kim So Hee have both taken to Instagram to personally address fans after news that they were formerly an item surfaced earlier that day.

Early on August 24 KST, an image of the two idols kissing began to spread online, and as a result, it was officially confirmed that the two used to date while both under the same agency, but actually broke up roughly a year ago.

In Song Yu Vin's note to fans, he expressed that he had gotten closer to Kim So Hee during a time where he was struggling to achieve his dream to become a singer, adding that the two often relied on each other and gave each other strength during difficult times. However, they eventually went back to a work acquaintance relationship.

"Whoever leaked the picture, the reason they leaked it, or how they leaked it, I don't hold it against them," he continued. "I simply want to express that I am really sorry to the fans who looked at that picture and were angered and the people around me who care about me. I am also sincerely apologizing to Kim Kook Heon hyung and Kim So Hee noona, who are have suffered a lot of harm because of me."

Kim So Hee also sent a similar message to fans, explaining that the two supported and comforted one another through a difficult time in their lives, dated, and then eventually returned to becoming just close work friends.

"I am so embarrassed by the photo that was spread through unknown methods," Kim So Hee wrote. "I am really sorry for causing worry to the many fans who support me through this incident."

안녕하세요 김소희 입니다. 먼저 새벽에 갑작스러운 사진으로 인해 제일 많이 놀라셨을 팬분들과 또 응원해주시는 많은 분들께 너무 죄송하다는 말씀 꼭 드리고 싶습니다... 당시 같은 회사 동료인 친구와 서로 너무 힘들었던 시기에 응원하고 위로해주며 의지하게 되서 만남을 가졌었습니다. 하지만 바쁜 스케줄과 여러가지 힘든 상황에 부딪혀 다시 친한 동료 사이로 남기로 하였습니다. 알 수 없는 경로를 통해 퍼진 사진으로 인해 저도 너무 당황스럽습니다. 이 일로 인해 응원해주시는 많은 팬 분들께 걱정 끼쳐 드려서 너무 죄송합니다.. 앞으로 더 열심히 하고 최선을 다하는 모습만 보여 드리겠습니다. 팬 여러분들 다시 한번 죄송합니다..

안녕하세요. 송유빈입니다. 먼저 오늘 새벽 유출된 사진과 관련하여 팬분들과 응원해 주신 많은 분들께 심려 끼쳐 드린 점 진심으로 죄송하다는 말씀을 드리고 싶습니다.. 저는 몇 년 전 오디션 프로그램을 통해 가수의 꿈을 키우며 지금껏 열심히 달려왔습니다. 그리고 끝내 많지 않은 나이에 가수라는 꿈을 이루게 되었습니다. 하지만 가수라는 꿈을 이루어냄과는 다르게 제 눈앞에는 현실이라는 벽이 닥쳐있었습니다. 그 현실은 너무나도 험난한 좌절의 연속이었고 몸과 마음 역시 많이 지쳐있었습니다. 그러던 중 저는 같은 회사의 동료를 만났고 힘든 시기에 서로에게 의지하며 힘이 되어주곤 했습니다. 하지만 서로는 또다시 현실이라는 벽 앞에서 멀어지게 되었고 처음 알고 지내던 동료 사이로 다시 돌아가게 되었습니다. 그리고 오늘 그때의 기억이 담긴 사진이 불법적인 경로를 통해 유출되었습니다. 누군가가 어떠한 이유로 어떻게 유출을 했는지에 대해서 원망하진 않습니다. 다만 그 사진을 보고 실망하셨을 팬분들과 저를 아껴 주시던 주변 분들에게 너무나도 죄송한 마음뿐입니다. 진심으로 죄송합니다. 저 때문에 큰 피해를 입으신 김국헌 형과 김소희 누나께도 진심으로 사과드립니다. 죄송합니다. 정중히 말씀드립니다. 의도치 않은 사적인 사진을 통해 그동안 응원해 주신 많은 분들께 심려를 끼쳐드려 다시 한 번 죄송합니다.

It infuriates me that idols apologize for normal shit like this 🙄

Treating dating like scandals is never gonna disappear if thr idols continue to apologize for it like they just committed a crime 😑

Korean artists should stop apologizing for their private life and every second in their life ! Keeping that way what else will they apologize? For being alive ? STOP . Apologizing or not, some knetzs will always find a reason for hatred

