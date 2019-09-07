Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SF9's Youngbin holds his own dance cover party with MONSTA X's 'Shoot Out'

AKP STAFF

SF9's Youngbin uploaded videos of his dance cover.

On September 8, the leader of SF9 took to Twitter and shared two clips of himself dancing the choreography of MONSTA X's "Shoot Out". Although he only danced a part of the song, Youngbin titled the clips as "Dance Cover Party" and wore an all-black outfit befitting MONSTA X's original concept! 

(One of the clips is a moving camera version while the other is fixed.)

Do you wish all of SF9 or Youngbin to dance the full choreography of "Shoot Out"? Check out the two clips above!

