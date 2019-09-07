Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Tei reveals the average amount of daily sales he makes from his hamburger business

Singer Tei revealed the average amount of profits he makes from his burger business.

On the September 7th installment of 'Point of Omniscient Interference', Tei talked about his own hamburger joint that opened about a year ago. He shared, "I've been running a hamburger joint for a year. The size is less than 20 pyeong (Korean unit of floorspace, 1 pyeong = 3.954 square yards). When the business went well, the business made about 4,000,000 KRW (~4,000 USD) of total sales per day."

Recently, in another variety program, Tei also revealed that he gained about 16 kg of weight after opening the restaurant. He shared that the business was inspired from chef Baek Jong Won, who first suggested the idea.

