Sandara Park strikes pose next to CL's Urban Decay advertisements at Incheon International Airport

The friendship between former 2NE1 groupmates Sandara Park and CL is still going strong!

On September 9, Sandara Park took to her personal social media to share images of her at Incheon International Airport waiting for her flight to Myanmar. While checking out the duty free shopping area, she stumbled across a couple of CL's advertisements for American cosmetics brand Urban Decay.

"I went to the airport and I took a photo with a picture of a person that I am close to," Sandara Park wrote in her caption for the photo set, adding a laugh and a 'chaelinCL' hashtag. "I'm close with this girl."



In the comments, fans from all over the world gushed over the unofficial 'reunion,' reminiscing over 2NE1's activities and CL and Sandara's closeness.

Meanwhile, CL was recently announced as one of Urban Decay's newest brand ambassadors, joining singer Lizzo, actor Ezra Miller, actress Joey King, and Colombian singer Karol G.



Check out Sandara Park's tweet below!

