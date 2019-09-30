9

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Police book 45 people in Daesung's building

AKP STAFF

 A total of 45 individuals who are currently operating businesses in Daesung's building have been booked on a multitude of charges.

On September 30, a representative from the Seoul Police announced that they would be investigating for violations of health code laws, prostitution, drug usage, and more. As of now, 45 individuals have been booked and 84 have participated in interrogations. 


Daesung has been continuously wrapped under controversy since it was discovered that a building he owned was housing prostitution businesses, with investigations starting in July. 

  1. Daesung
4 1,941 Share 100% Upvoted

1

kagayakugucci3,932 pts 22 minutes ago 2
22 minutes ago

And Daseung just simply Did Not Know/couldn't do anything about the fact that there were 45 literal criminals operating in his building lol. At least the small-fries are being caught I guess.

Share

2 more replies

0

MENsplaining924 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Not gonna comment till there are more reports. If he knew (even while being absent because of military) then I will hope for a fair amount of justice. If it's proven that he didn't know then I hope that he brings legal action against the criminals and the management company he hired to care for the building. Either way someone is gonna pay for some shit. I just hope it's the right people and that they provide some evidence in the press so people can stop fighting about it all.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Daesung
Police book 45 people in Daesung's building
38 minutes ago   4   1,889

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND