Police book 45 people in Daesung's building

A total of 45 individuals who are currently operating businesses in Daesung's building have been booked on a multitude of charges.

On September 30, a representative from the Seoul Police announced that they would be investigating for violations of health code laws, prostitution, drug usage, and more. As of now, 45 individuals have been booked and 84 have participated in interrogations.



Daesung has been continuously wrapped under controversy since it was discovered that a building he owned was housing prostitution businesses, with investigations starting in July.