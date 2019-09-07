NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) pledges to halt activities and accept necessary punishment in apology letter

NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) has officially apologized for his DUI accident.

On September 7, NO:EL took to Instagram to write an apology letter through his label Indigo Music. In light of his recent DUI accident, he promised to participate diligently in police questioning for the rest of the investigation. He also announced that he will halt all activities starting from now.

He wrote, "I have decided to write this letter in order to apologize for my disgraceful DUI accident. I am really sorry, and there is no room for excuses. I am also extremely sorry to the person who has been victimized. I bow my head down in apology.



"I will participate in the police investigation diligently and receive the necessary punishment resignedly. I am so sorry. Even with ten mouths, I would not be able to apologize enough. I will live with this remorse in my heart by reflecting upon this incident, so that no incident such as this happens again in the future."

He continued, "As the label's artist, I would like to apologize to all the current artists and management personnel at Indigo Music and will halt all activities from now on. Once again, I am extremely sorry. And, I am so sorry to all those who have always believed in me and loved me until now, even though I was not good enough."



Currently, the police are continuing the investigation, now newly corroborated by the victim's latest testimony. Stay tuned for updates.