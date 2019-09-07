Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa

NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) pledges to halt activities and accept necessary punishment in apology letter

NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) has officially apologized for his DUI accident.

On September 7, NO:EL took to Instagram to write an apology letter through his label Indigo Music. In light of his recent DUI accident, he promised to participate diligently in police questioning for the rest of the investigation. He also announced that he will halt all activities starting from now.

He wrote, "I have decided to write this letter in order to apologize for my disgraceful DUI accident. I am really sorry, and there is no room for excuses. I am also extremely sorry to the person who has been victimized. I bow my head down in apology.

"I will participate in the police investigation diligently and receive the necessary punishment resignedly. I am so sorry. Even with ten mouths, I would not be able to apologize enough. I will live with this remorse in my heart by reflecting upon this incident, so that no incident such as this happens again in the future."

He continued, "As the label's artist, I would like to apologize to all the current artists and management personnel at Indigo Music and will halt all activities from now on. Once again, I am extremely sorry. And, I am so sorry to all those who have always believed in me and loved me until now, even though I was not good enough."

노엘(장용준)입니다. 저의 불미스러운 음주운전 사고에 관하여 사과의 말씀을 올리고자 이 글을 씁니다. 정말 죄송하고 변명의 여지가 없습니다. 피해를 입은 분께도 너무 죄송한 마음입니다. 고개 숙여 사죄드립니다. 경찰의 수사 과정에 성실히 임하고 그에 따른 처벌을 달게 받겠습니다. 정말 죄송합니다. 입이 열 개라도 할 말이 없습니다. 앞으로 다시는 이런 일이 발생하지 않도록 평생 가슴에 죄책감을 가지고 반성하며 살겠습니다. 현재 인디고뮤직의 소속 아티스트로서 아티스트 분들과 매니지먼트 분들에게도 다시 한번 사과드리고, 향후 모든 활동을 중단하겠습니다. 다시 한번 진심으로 사죄드립니다. 그리고 부족한 저를 항상 믿어주시고 사랑해주시던 여러분들에게 정말 면목없고 죄송한 마음입니다. 장용준 (노엘) 올림

Currently, the police are continuing the investigation, now newly corroborated by the victim's latest testimony. Stay tuned for updates.

Canucks4Life2,914 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

We have played this game before, and well fool me once shame on you fool me twice shame on me.

megumishimizuu548 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

From what I read from past and present articles. His lying. He really does not take responsibility. Plus his father should not have to apologize for his son, behavior and crimes.

Share

