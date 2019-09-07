Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF

Netizens find TWICE Nayeon's pet dog Kookeu attending her photo exhibition with family

AKP STAFF

Netizens are in love with not just Nayeon, but Nayeon's pet dog.

On September 7, a photo exhibit organized by TWICE member Nayeon's fans took place at a gallery space in Korea. At the exhibit, fans noticed that Nayeon's family had also come to check out the exhibit, including Nayeon's "little brother" Kookeu

At the photo exhibit, Nayeon's family left a bouquet to express gratitude for organizing the photo exhibition, with a note that reads: "Thank you always for taking such beautiful photos [of Nayeon] for us!" The fans, who were surprised to see her family present at the gallery, took several footage of the dog that was carried inside a baby stroller.



This adorable Pomeranian dog had often accompanied Nayeon, even on set. On one of the walls, the hashtag next to Nayeon's photos also read "#HappyBirthdayAlsoToKookeu", since the day also coincided with the dog's birthday.

Are you also familiar with all of TWICE's furry friends?

