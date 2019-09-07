VERIVERY teases another DIY music video for their B-side track 'Mystery Light'

VERIVERY is ready to release yet another DIY (do-it-yourself) music video.

For every one of their title songs, this rookie boy group makes their own 'DIY' version separate from the official MV. On September 8, VERIVERY released a teaser for a DIY MV for their B-side track "Mystery Light" from the latest single album 'VERI-CHILL'. Soon, the group will release the full version of both the DIY MV for the title song "Tag Tag Tag" as well as for this track.

Instead of a choreography-based video, this new MV seems to tease a more on the natural side, with behind-the-scenes footage with lots of handheld self-recording. What do you think of this song from VERIVERY?