MAMAMOO and X1 to perform at the opening ceremony of the 100th Korea's National Sports Festival

The 100th National Sports Festival is going all out with their celebrations and have booked MAMAMOO and X1 to perform at the opening ceremony.

It was revealed on September 10th that both X1 and MAMAMOO will be performing next October for the huge festival for the opening ceremony.

Other artists such as Dynamic Duo, PSY, and Ailee will also be gracing the event with their talents. The national sports festival represents 16 different cities and provinces throughout Korea and will allow athletes to compete in 40 different sports.