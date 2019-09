Lee Seung Gi turned into a blonde.

In new still cuts revealed by SBS' 'Vagabond', Lee Seung Gi surprised fans by sporting blond hair. The singer has pretty much never strayed from his natural black since his debut, so it was a big surprise to fans to see any other color than black on his head - much less blond.

The drama will start airing at 10PM KST on the 20th.