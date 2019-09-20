Kangta makes his first public appearance since his cheating scandal

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Kangta made his first public appearance after 7 weeks since his cheating scandal.

H.O.T held their 'High-Five of Teenagers' concert at Seoul's Gocheok Skydome on September 20. Kangta stated that he was happy to be with his fans while going on stage to perform with his fellow members. He stated: "Thank you for waiting. We prepared diligently for this concert and hope you enjoy it while you're here."



The members then continued to execute their concert, performing hit songs from the past. They were met with great applause and joy from their fans.

