G.O hand delivers wedding invitations to MBLAQ members



G.O's wedding day is slowly approaching and the former idol took it upon himself to hand-deliver wedding invitations to his MBLAQ members!

The idol turned streamer posted a cute selfie on his personal Instagram with the caption:

"The day has come where I give you guys wedding invitations. It's been a long time so it was nice to catch up and talk! The only thing regretful is that we could have complained less and worked harder back then! We could have had a lot more fun working haha. Maknae Mir is still in his 20s so stay healthy! To Seungho who was discharged from the military, fighting."



G.O and fiancee Choi Ye Seul are scheduled to tie the knot in late September.



