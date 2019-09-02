Jang Dong Min asking a minor 'High School Rapper' star for her number in tvN's new variety show stirs controversy



Comedian and entertainer Jang Dong Min is under fire for another controversy. tvN's new variety show Player's September 1 episode featured a skit parodying a hip hop survival show 'SMTM'. In the skit, Jang Dong Min played a role as a judge and he had a conversation with 'High School Rapper' star Ha Sun Ho(Sandy).

After seeing her rap performance, he asks her if she wanted a necklace which signifies that she passed the round. She says "Yes, please give me that" and then Jang says "I also want your number." The scene continues with her saying "I'm just 18 years old." and ends with Jang dismissing her from the competition. The production team added subtitles saying "a joking remark" but some viewers and netizens are complaining that his joke was inappropriate as it was made against the minor. They also claim that it was sexist in that his comments had nothing to do with her performance.

So far, over 200 posts were made on the official message board of the program demanding Jang leave the show and an apology from the production team.