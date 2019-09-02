N.Flying revealed its charming pictorial for '1st Look' magazine. Members wore white and denim shirts to boast their natural, soft and charming visual in a relaxed setting. You can find N.Flying's full pictorial and interview in the special edition of '1st Look' for KCON.
N.flying shines in a pictorial for '1st Look' magazine
