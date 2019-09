J Hope and Becky G shared some adorable shots of them together from the "Chicken Noodle Soup" set.

The pictures were uploaded to the official Twitter account of BTS, showing off the artists' colorful outfits that they wore in the music video that was dropped earlier today. Becky G also shared a snippet of the music video and talked about bringing cultures together for a trilingual song in Korean, English, and Spanish.

#ChickenNoodleSoup ya saliรณ!! ๐Ÿœ Korean, Spanish, English... we brought cultures together & made a trilingual song! ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Music really is universal. โค๏ธ I hope everyone enjoys this! Shoutout to my friend J-HOPE! We did that! ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿค— #CNS https://t.co/ihLQfv6In8 pic.twitter.com/RihkbP0cM8 โ€” Becky G. (@iambeckyg) September 27, 2019



Are you loving the MV?