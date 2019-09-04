Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi reveals that JYP didn't allow her to make facial expressions on stage

AKP STAFF

Sunmi revealed a surprising fact from when she was still a Wonder Girls member at JYP Entertainment.

The popular solo star made an appearance on the September 4th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she stated "I decided to start taking a part in directing after I left JYP. I even calculated my breaths going in and out." She continued to say: "Even my stages are different. J.Y. Park told me not to make any expression while on stage. For '24 Hours Isn't Enough', I didn't even have fake eyelashes. After I left, I make all the expressions I want on stage."


Sunmi's expressions are iconic. We're glad she can express herself more on stage now as a solo artist. 

  1. Sunmi
2 9,475 Share 82% Upvoted

1

LuluM238 pts 12 minutes ago 1
12 minutes ago

Aren't WG's members known to have the best facial expressions on stage? I don't know if she was exaggerating or if there was a mistranlation but what company wants you looking d**d on stage?

Share

1 more reply

IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE unit releases 'Love Bubble'
1 hour ago   4   3,685
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE unit releases 'Love Bubble'
1 hour ago   4   3,685
2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
12 hours ago   8   2,617

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND