Sunmi reveals that JYP didn't allow her to make facial expressions on stage

Sunmi revealed a surprising fact from when she was still a Wonder Girls member at JYP Entertainment.

The popular solo star made an appearance on the September 4th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she stated "I decided to start taking a part in directing after I left JYP. I even calculated my breaths going in and out." She continued to say: "Even my stages are different. J.Y. Park told me not to make any expression while on stage. For '24 Hours Isn't Enough', I didn't even have fake eyelashes. After I left, I make all the expressions I want on stage."





Sunmi's expressions are iconic. We're glad she can express herself more on stage now as a solo artist.