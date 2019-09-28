Gong Seung Yeon & Kim Min Jae shed their traditional hanbok and dress up as a chic, modern couple in 'Elle'

Have you been watching JTBC's latest Mon-Tues drama series 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency'? If so, then you're in for a refreshing change, as two of the lead stars from 'Flower Crew' have decided to shed their traditional hanbok-wear for a little while for their latest pictorial with 'Elle' magazine!

In the October issue of 'Elle', actress Gong Seung Yeon and actor Kim Min Jae of 'Joseon Marriage Agency' took on a much more modern, stylish couple pictorial, dressed in some of this season's trendy fall items.

During their interview, Gong Seung Yeon and Kim Min Jae shared some stories from their drama filming set, as Kim Min Jae said, "Sometimes, a few of us will just lose a screw and start dancing or making weird noises. We're all very comfortable around one another and play jokes, but not to the point where we lose focus in our roles." Gong Seung Yeon also complimented Kim Min Jae for his caring demeanor on and off set, stating, "I was surprised with how each of his actions showed his respectfulness. If I happened to be having a hard day, he would know it right away and contact me after filming, worrying, 'Noona, did you have a hard day?'."

Outside of their ongoing drama, Gong Seung Yeon and Kim Min Jae dished on some of their hobbies at home. Kim Min Jae named hobbies like playing the piano and composing music, as well as motorcycling. Gong Seung Yeon revealed her passion for volunteering at the animal shelter, where she even invited Kim Min Jae one time. For these two actors' full interview as well as more pictorial cuts, check out the October issue of 'Elle' magazine!



