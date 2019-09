(G)I-DLE definitely has the looks, the charm, and the skills that elevate them from rookie group to seasoned K-pop monster artists!

The group stunned all with their amazing rendition of 2NE1's "Fire" on the September 19 episode of 'Queendom,' garnering worldwide attention as their video hit over a million views in less than 7 hours! They even made Park Bom cry, who stated: "I'm thankful that such great junior artists covered our song."

Check out their performance below: