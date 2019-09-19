13

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri to be called in next week for second round of investigations regarding overseas gambling charges

AKP STAFF

Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri will be called in for a second round of investigations due to their overseas gambling charges. 

They will be summoned on the 23rd and 26th of September. 

Police have been questioning other figures involved and are gathering accounting documents. Yang Hyun Suk is rumored to have used 10 billion KRW (~8.3 million USD) to gamble in a Las Vegas casino while Seungri used 6 billion KRW  (~5 million USD). 

Yang Hyun Suk may also be receiving more questioning regarding former iKON member B.I's drug cover-up scandal.

  1. Seungri
  2. Yang Hyun Suk
6 1,211 Share 76% Upvoted

2

Marc31061 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Pure police show and in the end nothing will happen.

Share

1

tvxqdom1,208 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I think it would be very ironic if they were arrested due to gambling....😳

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Na-Eun, V, Sung Yuri, Mina, Seulgi, Eugene, Joshua, Kim Do Yeon
6 idol combos who were born on the same day
57 minutes ago   7   6,198
Na-Eun, V, Sung Yuri, Mina, Seulgi, Eugene, Joshua, Kim Do Yeon
6 idol combos who were born on the same day
57 minutes ago   7   6,198

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND