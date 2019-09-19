Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri to be called in next week for second round of investigations regarding overseas gambling charges

Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri will be called in for a second round of investigations due to their overseas gambling charges.

They will be summoned on the 23rd and 26th of September.

Police have been questioning other figures involved and are gathering accounting documents. Yang Hyun Suk is rumored to have used 10 billion KRW (~8.3 million USD) to gamble in a Las Vegas casino while Seungri used 6 billion KRW (~5 million USD).

Yang Hyun Suk may also be receiving more questioning regarding former iKON member B.I's drug cover-up scandal.

