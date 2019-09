A new teaser image has been revealed for Chen's solo comeback.

On September 23, EXO's Chen released a teaser image for his upcoming 2nd mini-album 'Dear My Dear'. In the photo, he stands alone outside a building that showcases Chen's album art attached to its wall. For the fall atmosphere, Chen wears warm tones of beige and brown.

Stay tuned for more until Chen's official album drop on October 1!