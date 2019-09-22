ITZY drops dates & locations for overseas premiere showcase tour 'ITZY? ITZY!'

20

ITZY has announced the dates and locations for their 1st showcase tour!

As the power rookie group from JYP Entertainment, ITZY launched a premiere showcase tour to visit their international fans for the first time in the U.S. and in other parts of Asia. On September 23, ITZY shared a video to announce the tour, along with two posters for the tour that has been officially named as 'ITZY? ITZY!'.

According to the schedule, the tour will kick off in Jakarta on November 2 and end in New York on January 26, making the tour an almost 2-month long journey. 

Check out the full chart below! Is ITZY visiting any city near you?

exobeastbtobgot71 pt 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

i think it's fine if the rookies are able to draw in the crowds, if their fans want to see them why not :) also if JYPE price their tickets with a rookie status in mind would be great.. :D

Share

1

sahithyaaj83 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Imma be honest here. It's okay that these girls are going on a showcase tour because other groups have done so immediately after debut. However I do feel a whole world tour is a bit overrated at this point. Ik people will come at me talking about Tomorrow X Together as how they went on a SSC tour as well. However they stayed within a limit (US alone) and traveled around there which is fine and in my pov, a decent tour for a rookie group.

I remember how people judged BP for going on a world tour less than 2 years into their debut however i think it's fair to say that JYP is just trying a bit too much on a group to go on a world tour by naming it"Showcase Tour".

They're talented, gorgeous and put effort into their work, this is strictly just talking about having a SC tour that's going around the world.

It's just an opinion, I'm not tying to start fan wars or anything so plz don't get wrong. 🙏🏼BTW i'm not a blink, I just used them as a reference.

Share

