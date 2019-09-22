ITZY drops dates & locations for overseas premiere showcase tour 'ITZY? ITZY!'

ITZY has announced the dates and locations for their 1st showcase tour!

As the power rookie group from JYP Entertainment, ITZY launched a premiere showcase tour to visit their international fans for the first time in the U.S. and in other parts of Asia. On September 23, ITZY shared a video to announce the tour, along with two posters for the tour that has been officially named as 'ITZY? ITZY!'.



According to the schedule, the tour will kick off in Jakarta on November 2 and end in New York on January 26, making the tour an almost 2-month long journey.



Check out the full chart below! Is ITZY visiting any city near you?