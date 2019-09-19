EXO's Chen reveals solo comeback scheduler for 2nd mini album 'Dear My Dear'





EXO's Chen is coming back with a 2nd mini-album!

On September 20, SM Entertainment unveiled the official comeback planner to keep fans excited for Chen's solo comeback. Titled 'Dear My Dear', the album already signals a collection of soothing autumn feels, with creamy beige filling the outline of a romantic painting in the middle.

According to the scheduler, Chen will release the first teaser image on September 23, followed by more teasers and highlight medleys until the full album release on October 1. Furthermore, it looks like the singer will hold a surprise fan event on October 4 -- stay tuned for more details to come!

Are you excited for Chen's solo comeback?