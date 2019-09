Davichi's Lee Hae Ri revealed another teaser image for her solo release.

On September 20, the teaser image signaled another step closer to her solo comeback with "Heartache". As seen previously, the MV teaser for "Heartache" suggests a heartfelt ballad suitable for her ardent vocals. In this new image, Lee Hae Ri is once again dressed in pink, in line with the still cuts already released.

Get ready for Lee Hae Ri's comeback on September 23!