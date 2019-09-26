36

ATEEZ's Yeosang & Yunho take on bad boy concept in 'All To Action' teaser images

ATEEZ's Yeosang and Yunho are the next to be featured in 'All To Action' teaser images.

Yeosang and Yunho already showed their chic side in uniforms, and they're now taking on ATEEZ's more sexy concept for 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'.

ATEEZ's 1st full album is dropping on October 8 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for updates. 

ATINY_ATEEZ3 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

ATEEZ COMEBACK 👍👑😍

Forever_hanbin0 pt 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

I’m not ready pls I’m not have mercy on my heart

