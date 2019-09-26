ATEEZ's Yeosang and Yunho are the next to be featured in 'All To Action' teaser images.
Yeosang and Yunho already showed their chic side in uniforms, and they're now taking on ATEEZ's more sexy concept for 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'.
ATEEZ's 1st full album is dropping on October 8 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.
36
7
Posted by22 hours ago
ATEEZ's Yeosang & Yunho take on bad boy concept in 'All To Action' teaser images
ATEEZ's Yeosang and Yunho are the next to be featured in 'All To Action' teaser images.
5 2,679 Share 84% Upvoted
Log in to comment