Lee Jin Hyuk and Peak apologize to Nam Do Hyun & fans after fans become angry at their imitation of Nam Do Hyun

Lee Jin Hyuk and Peak apologized to Nam Do Hyon and his fans.

During their joint fanmeet in Thailand, in a segment where Lee Jin Hyuk had to guess people just by looking at the eyes, one of the photos shown was Nam Do Hyon. When his full face was revealed, Lee Jin Hyuk imitated how Nam Do Hyon acted, but put in a little bit of a comedy factor and made Nam Do Hyon look a little.... Well, a little bit idiotic.

The video has been deleted off Twitter, but here's a gif:

Nam Do Hyon fans were pretty angry at the depiction, and even Lee Jin Hyuk fans admitted that if it had been the other way around, they would probably be angry as well.

Both Peak and Lee Jin Hyuk saw the reactions and apologized, both to Nam Do Hyun and his fans. Lee Jin Hyuk also apologized privately to Nam Do Hyon:

Hopefully things can be soothed over.

This only became an issue because of antis using this to mock Dohyon. Jinhyuk and Peak did it out of good intention, and how would they have known the imitation would have been taken in a bad way?

They look dumb af

