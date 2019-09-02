Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actors Yoo Dong Geun and Jeon In Hwa's son Jisang signs with Mystic Story after appearing on 'Super Band'

AKP STAFF

Yoo Ji Sang has signed an exclusive contract with Mystic Story.


The news was revealed through a statement on September 2, with the agency adding that he is currently preparing for a wide range of activities.

Yoo Ji Sang first became known to the public through his appearance as a contestant on the JTBC audition program 'Super Band.' He particularly gained attention not for his talent, but for his celebrity parents, veteran actors Yoo Dong Geun and Jeon In Hwa. Ultimately, he was able to make it to the fourth round of the show.

Meanwhile, his parents' company Imagine Asia responded to requests for a statement by saying that their agency was unaware of the contract news, having only found out through news articles.

  1. misc.
  2. YOO JI SUNG
  3. SUPER BAND
1 548 Share 100% Upvoted

0

leehi42xxx4 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

wow. i watched the whole super band without any subs so i never thought that he is a son of veteran actors. Lol

still waiting for eng sub for super band tho. i only have ep 1 :(

Share
TWICE
Estée Lauder Korea Unveils Stunning TWICE CF
3 hours ago   6   1,938
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
4 days ago   36   27,765

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND