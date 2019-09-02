Actors Yoo Dong Geun and Jeon In Hwa's son Jisang signs with Mystic Story after appearing on 'Super Band'

Yoo Ji Sang has signed an exclusive contract with Mystic Story.





The news was revealed through a statement on September 2, with the agency adding that he is currently preparing for a wide range of activities.



Yoo Ji Sang first became known to the public through his appearance as a contestant on the JTBC audition program 'Super Band.' He particularly gained attention not for his talent, but for his celebrity parents, veteran actors Yoo Dong Geun and Jeon In Hwa. Ultimately, he was able to make it to the fourth round of the show.



Meanwhile, his parents' company Imagine Asia responded to requests for a statement by saying that their agency was unaware of the contract news, having only found out through news articles.