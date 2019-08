Former JBJ member Kim Yong Guk (Longguo) is going tropical for his solo comeback title track, "Irresistible".

In his first comeback MV teaser, Kim Yong Guk flashes back and forth from moments of frustration and struggle to brighter moments including a new meeting, the colorful ocean, and more.

Kim Yong Guk's 2nd mini album 'Mono Diary', including his title track "Irresistible", drops this August 29 at 6 PM KST.